US Power Sector in 2026; Metals Trade Conversations; and UK Banking Outlook

Daily Update — January 08, 2026
Today is Thursday, January 8, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
US power prices are climbing, pushing utilities to the forefront of a national debate over the cost of living. Electricity demand is also accelerating as tech companies race to build data centers to support AI and other technologies, while power providers, regulators and grid operators scramble to prepare.
What can the US power and utility sector expect in 2026? In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Dan Testa spoke with Travis Miller, a senior financial analyst at Morningstar Securities Research, and Sam Huntington, research director on the North American power team for S&P Global Energy CERA, to discuss the factors driving power prices, utility capital expenditure plans topping $1 trillion, the outlook for renewable power and gas plants in key markets, and how AI is drawing a different kind of investor to utility stocks.
Global Trade
A high-stakes review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) scheduled for July 2026 could disrupt the North American economy, including the metals trade. The mandated review was widely expected to be a straightforward evaluation of the trade agreement. However, trade has been a central priority in the economic and foreign policy of US President Donald Trump’s second term. Trump could be uncompromising in the discussions, seeing them as an opportunity for an expansive renegotiation of trade relations, experts told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.
Any major changes would reverberate through the global economy and upend trading relations between Canada, the US and Mexico, which have become closely integrated over the past four decades. The most severe outcome would be a US exit resulting in double-digit duties on metals and other covered products. Alternatively, Trump might choose to settle or delay any USMCA decision for a year under domestic pressure to avoid risking more inflation, experts said.
Banking
S&P Global Ratings’ stable outlooks on all UK bank ratings indicate that it expects the sector to remain resilient in 2026. The sector has robust earnings prospects due to rising structural hedge yields and cost discipline. S&P Global Ratings expects continued growth in shareholder distributions.
Some banks are anticipated to lower their medium-term regulatory capital guidance to reflect Basel 3.1 implementation in January 2027 and an associated reduction in Pillar 2A buffers. S&P Global Ratings expects credit loss charges to increase moderately but remain close to the historical average.
From the data center boom powering AI-driven growth to global credit conditions, the energy transition, supply chain dynamics, and shifting geopolitics and policy, stay up to date with S&P Global’s latest 2026 outlooks.