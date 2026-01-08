US Power Sector in 2026; Metals Trade Conversations; and UK Banking Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

US power prices are climbing, pushing utilities to the forefront of a national debate over the cost of living. Electricity demand is also accelerating as tech companies race to build data centers to support AI and other technologies, while power providers, regulators and grid operators scramble to prepare.

What can the US power and utility sector expect in 2026? In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Dan Testa spoke with Travis Miller, a senior financial analyst at Morningstar Securities Research, and Sam Huntington, research director on the North American power team for S&P Global Energy CERA, to discuss the factors driving power prices, utility capital expenditure plans topping $1 trillion, the outlook for renewable power and gas plants in key markets, and how AI is drawing a different kind of investor to utility stocks.