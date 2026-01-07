APAC to Expand Renewables; India’s Oil Flow; and 2025 Private Equity Highlights

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Asia-Pacific countries are set to expand their renewable energy capacities in 2026, maintaining the momentum of the energy transition despite headwinds from geopolitics and inflation, industry experts said. Home to two of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters — China and India — Asia-Pacific is advancing renewable energy projects through favorable policies and incentives.

"I'm not seeing anything which is affecting countries and their budgets in such a way that the energy transition would get slower," Ajay Shankar, distinguished fellow at The Energy and Resources Institute, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. "The commercial logic for the transition is so strong that it can grow without subsidies from the government."

Shankar acknowledged rising costs for solar photovoltaic modules and project implementation, but said that renewable power still holds a significant price advantage over conventional energy.