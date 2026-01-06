Biodiesel Market Stability; Anticipated Semiconductor Shortage; and Investment Regulation Changes

Global Trade

After facing mandatory blending changes, price volatility, and disruptions in tariff policies and trade flows in 2025, Brazil's biodiesel and feedstock markets are expected to stabilize in 2026, market participants told Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy.

Beef tallow, an increasingly important feedstock for the biofuel industry, is expected to strengthen its position in the domestic market after expanding its share in 2025 following US tariffs on Brazilian exports that curtailed foreign trade. For the biodiesel industry, less volatility is expected, supported by forecasts of a robust soybean harvest and the continuation of the 15% blend into diesel at least through the first half of 2026, according to market sources.