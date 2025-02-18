Daily Update: February 18, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 18 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
India Energy Week (IEW) took place in New Delhi from Feb. 11–14, bringing together thousands of delegates representing producers, traders, regulators and energy companies from all over the world. The increasing prominence of IEW over the past few years reflects a gradual shift in oil markets as stakeholders redirect their attention to the South Asian nation. For years, China has been the locus of growth for the oil industry. While China will continue to lead other countries in growth by volume this year, India’s projected oil demand growth of 3.2% will outpace China's projected growth of 1.7%. As India anticipates an era marked by a rising middle class, higher transportation requirements and industrial expansion, the oil sector has come to view the country as its strongest source of demand growth.
To meet this demand, India is diversifying its suppliers and building out increased domestic refining capacity. Despite pressure from Western nations to participate in international sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India imported about 35% of its total crude requirements from Russia in 2024. Russia says it will continue supplying hydrocarbons to what it calls "pragmatic and reasonable" countries such as India. However, India has been working to diversify its oil supply beyond Russia to include non-OPEC suppliers such as the US, Canada and Guyana.
"With production rising and non-OPEC producers looking for high output, India stands to gain from higher supplies and lower world prices," India’s oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said from the stage at IEW. "We are looking to strengthen our relations with new suppliers like Guyana."
Increasing domestic refining capacity is another key issue for India as it seeks to grow, maintain a measure of control over its energy security and gain access to new export markets for refined products. S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates that India's refining capacity will rise to about 300 million metric tons by 2028 from 256 million metric tons currently. Key projects include expanding the Panipat, Paradip, Gujarat and Barauni refineries to increase their capacities and integrate petrochemical production units.
"We foresee a steady growth in refining capacity in India in the coming two decades. India's per-capita energy consumption is still one-third of the global average. Therefore, fossil fuel will remain part of the country's energy mix, the proportion of which may change in due course, to fulfill its objective to provide accessible, affordable and equitable energy to its growing population," said Vartika Shukla, chairman and managing director of state-run company Engineers India.
India is also looking to increase its strategic oil storage capacity to build up a buffer against price rises and boost energy security. In addition to building out storage capacity domestically, India has been eyeing Oman and other Middle Eastern countries as potential strategic oil storage options.
Today is Tuesday, February 18, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Some jurisdictions such as the EU are beginning to ask companies to report under the principle of double materiality, which considers both a company’s internal value creation and external impact on the environment and society. Data from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment shows that about two-thirds of companies publicly disclose their process for determining materiality. About half (48%) of assessed companies globally say their approach is based on double materiality.
—Read the article from S&P Global Sustainable1
Increased uncertainty surrounding US trade policy may delay investment decisions and impact emerging markets (EM) linked to countries that have been targeted by US tariffs. EM central banks are likely to adopt a cautious approach to monetary policy normalization, as the US dollar strength could exacerbate capital outflows if interest rates are cut too aggressively.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Hong Kong's office rents will keep falling this year, and valuations likely won't be far behind. S&P Global Ratings believes the major landlords with grade-A space are among those facing downward revaluation hits. Book valuations for major landlords have been fairly sticky, relative to the continual fall in rents over the past five years. Given rents are still falling, we could see more distressed sales of office buildings. Such transactions would provide pricing datapoints to benchmark valuations, likely leading to more aggressive fair-value hits for office assets in the city.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Following US President Trump's meeting with Russian President Putin on Feb. 12, Ukrainian traders looked ahead to the potential impact of a peace deal on grain prices and exports from Ukrainian ports. Among other things, traders anticipated lower insurance and freight rates and the potential reopening of Mykolaiv port to ease overcapacity at other ports.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Oil markets begin the year with OPEC+ sitting on more than 5.5 million barrels per day of spare capacity and the incoming Trump Administration wants to see US producers 'drill, baby, drill.' S&P Global expert Jim Burkhard joins EnergyCents with hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss these, and other, top trends that will define global oil markets in 2025.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The National Retail Federation event in 2024 was all about artificial intelligence. The same can be said for NRF 2025; however, that was to be expected. Held in New York annually in January, this year's event drew a larger crowd at an estimated 41,000 attendees and at least 1,000 exhibitors to discuss the latest in retail technology innovation.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
As investor priorities for sustainability evolve globally, S&P Dow Jones Indices has developed a broad lineup of indices measuring the world’s largest equity market through a sustainability lens.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1