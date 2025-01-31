Daily Update: January 31, 2025

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 31 January 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Tariffs are a blunt instrument. While they play a role in trade and industrial policy for many countries, their potential impact on individual companies can be hard to ascertain. With the return of President Donald Trump to the Oval Office, the possibility of a tariff war is once again on the minds of policymakers, investors and corporate executives. Researchers in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Quantitative Research and Solutions group have introduced three new tools to help understand the impact of tariffs on specific companies. The analysis was tested against data from 2017–2019, the period of the previous Trump tariffs, excluding the additional disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Combining unique alternative data and AI allows us to quantify and monitor impacts in near real time, down to the company and product level," said Daniel Sandberg, managing director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "In today's complex and unpredictable landscape, it's crucial for stakeholders to effectively forecast and nowcast the implications of tariffs on their strategies."
The first tool looks at head count analytics and geo-segment revenue. In practical terms, companies with sizable non-US workforces and significant US sales are disproportionately affected by tariffs. The workforce analysis offers insights into over 220 million employees worldwide, with monthly updates since 2010 covering more than 3.8 million entities. The team looked at the geographical distribution of head count and revenue data to build a model. However, not all industries with large non-US workforces are equally impacted by tariffs; so, the team controlled for industries likely to be targeted by tariffs, such as automobiles and technology equipment, and industries less likely to be impacted, such as banking and pharmaceuticals. Overall, the team found that companies with a high percentage of international head count and significant US revenue underperformed their peers by 386 basis points during the previous Trump administration, while firms with an above-median US head count and below-median US revenue outperformed peers by more than 11%.
The second tool looks at company connections from business relationships, specifically in terms of supply chains. The team found that industries affected by tariffs typically experience greater disruptions in their supply chains compared with their counterparts. The company connections dataset analyzed partnerships, supplier relationships and customer connections pulled from regulatory filings. The dataset was enhanced to estimate the economic importance of each relationship, even if it is not disclosed. The team found that tariff-targeted companies exhibited about 17% supply chain disruption from 2017 to 2019, 5 percentage points more than non-target peers.
Finally, the team leveraged ProntoNLP AI to analyze earnings call transcripts to detect sentiment related to mentions of tariffs and supplier diversification. In this case, the team analyzed the net negativity of mentions through 2024. Talk of supplier diversification spiked during and after COVID lockdowns. Net negativity related to tariffs climbed in the second quarter of last year, before easing in the third quarter.
Today is Friday, January 31, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Green bond sales in mainland China may sustain their momentum in 2025, helped by long-term policy support from the government that aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. Mainland Chinese issuers sold $19.14 billion of internationally aligned green bonds in the October-to-December quarter of 2024, the highest among major geographies in the world, according to data from the Climate Bonds Initiative.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Nominal house prices are recovering quickly. S&P Global has, once again, revised upward its house price forecasts for 2025 and, to a lesser extent, 2026. This is because the recovery of European housing markets in 2024 was faster and more pronounced than it had expected, particularly in Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain. Limited supply, weaker housing investments and recovering demand contributed to the rapid recovery in house prices across Europe.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Italy's three largest banks — Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, UniCredit SpA and Banco BPM SpA — are expected to report higher year over year profits for 2024 in the coming days. Banco BPM is projected to record the largest net income increase at 37.5%, from €1.20 billion to €1.65 billion, according to estimates data from Visible Alpha, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Oman expects to see shipping conditions in the Red Sea to improve following the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Mohsin Hamed al-Hadhrami, the undersecretary of energy and minerals at Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals, told S&P Global Commodity Insights on Jan. 29. "Things are improving, and we expect things to improve going forward," Hadhrami said on the sidelines of the 43rd JCCP International Symposium in Tokyo.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
South Korea purchased a record-high volume of US crude in 2024, and local refiners plan to continue sourcing North American barrels throughout 2025 to optimize their feedstock economics amid a recent spike in the price structure of Middle Eastern sour crude. Major South Korean refiners and petrochemical companies, including SK Innovation, Hyundai Oilbank and Hanwha Total, collectively imported 168.43 million barrels of US crude last year, up 18.3% from 2023.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Sports media are in the middle of a significant transition, as streaming media companies compete with traditional linear broadcasters. The Netflix deal for the US rights to the Women’s World Cup is only the latest and Richard Berndes returns to look at how the shift is shaking out with host Eric Hanselman. Women’s sports have seen a dramatic rise in viewership and represent a new and unique audience for media providers. They’re also a fanbase that’s particularly dedicated and committed. That’s translated into increasing rights valuations, with Netflix being only the latest to strike a notable deal.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The ESG Insider podcast will be celebrating its 7th anniversary with an exclusive LIVE recording experience in New York City and the official unveiling of its new name. The sustainability landscape is evolving, and market participants are quickly adapting their sustainability journeys to transform their tomorrow. Join experts in sustainability and notable industry thought leaders for a discussion on emerging trends and leading practices in factoring climate change and other sustainability issues into financial decision-making.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1