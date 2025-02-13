Daily Update: February 13, 2025

The green bond market grew significantly in the US in 2024. Total green bond issuance for real estate investment trusts (REITs) more than doubled compared to 2023. According to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, five REITs issued green bonds in 2024, aggregating $4.25 billion in gross proceeds, or 8.1% of all bonds issued in the sector. REITs regularly use bond markets to raise capital for improvement and investment. Historically, the US has been the second-largest issuer of green bonds by country. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the US issued $17.49 billion of green bonds.

However, this growth may be offset by political headwinds. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change and emphasized growth in the oil and gas sectors. As environmental issues are de-emphasized under the Trump administration, some market observers are predicting a chill for green bonds, which fund projects that benefit the environment or climate.

"The new US administration will serve as a headwind for sustainable finance," Mana Nakazora, chief environment, social and governance analyst at BNP Paribas Japan, said in a Jan. 16 report. "We're afraid that the US ESG bond market will shrink further."

Beyond a lack of policy support, another cooling effect for green bonds may be the inflationary impact of planned and announced trade tariffs in the US. Higher tariffs could reignite inflation and slow or even reverse rate reductions. Higher interest rates could create hurdles for bond market issuance growth in general. Green bonds, as a relatively new fixed-income asset category, could be particularly impacted.

While US green bonds may be in position for retrenchment or retreat, China’s green bond market appears poised for growth. In the fourth quarter of 2024, China was the largest issuer of green bonds by country, with issuance exceeding $19.14 billion. This momentum is likely to continue in 2025 due to China’s bid to decarbonize its growing economy and the strength of its government support.

"It's likely that green development will continue to benefit from policy support over the longer term, given China's ambitions to peak carbon and carbon neutralization target, as well as its global importance," Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING, told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

China accounts for the highest emissions by volume in the world. China has been aiming for its emissions to peak by 2030 and to achieve net-zero by 2060. In the absence of US leadership in the climate arena, Chinese authorities are encouraging alignment with international standards and working to develop and international market for green bonds.

