Daily Update: February 26, 2025

On Sept. 23, 2022, then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his growth plan for the UK, which came to be known as the mini-budget. The plan offered an unbridled version of supply-side growth economics — slashing the highest income tax range, reversing a plan to raise corporate taxes, reversing the rate increase in National Insurance, and eliminating the proposed Health and Social Care Levy. Kwarteng and then-Prime Minister Liz Truss appeared genuinely surprised that financial markets reacted negatively to the mini-budget, which relied on increased government borrowing to pay for the tax cuts. The value of the pound fell to an all-time low against the US dollar, interest rates jumped and UK government debt experienced a sell-off.

The mini-budget is now seen as an example of the fiscal perils of ideological excess, perils that dissipated as policies were reversed and as the Conservative Party dismissed Kwarteng and Truss resigned, to be replaced by the fiscally prudent Rishi Sunak. However, it was the fast and independent action of the Bank of England that signaled the beginning of the end of the mini-budget crisis. On Sept. 28, the central bank announced that it would resume buying UK government bonds, or gilts, which ultimately calmed gilt markets.

Most advanced economies allow the governing authority to maintain fiscal authority but create an independent body for control of monetary policy. Central bank independence is helpful in a crisis because the monetary authority can take positions that are politically unpopular or even in opposition to fiscal authorities. If Kwarteng had directed the Bank of England to buy gilts, markets might not have calmed. The perception that less ideological, less political heads were stepping up helped to stabilize gilts and the pound.

US President Donald Trump has criticized the Federal Reserve for maintaining higher interest rates to control inflation and has publicly stated his desire to see interest rates lowered. At the same time, the Fed may delay monetary easing as the Trump administration implements tariffs, immigration curbs and tax cuts — policies that tend to be inflationary, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Should inflation increase in the coming months, a confrontation between the Fed and the current administration could come to a head. If that occurs, it is worth remembering that market stability on US government bonds owes much to the security offered by an independent monetary authority.

Today is Wednesday, February 26, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.