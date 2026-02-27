Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Oil; AI Impact on CLO Ratings; and Wood Pellet Trade Flows

Global Trade

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a profound impact on oil prices, crude trade flows, sanctions policy and energy security in the four years since it began. Hopes for an end to the war rose in early 2026, with US President Donald Trump pushing for a peace deal. But even if an agreement is reached, some of the changes triggered by the invasion are likely to have a lasting impact on oil markets.

"If there is a deal that ends the Russia-Ukraine war — and sanctions are eventually removed — it will raise the price of Russian crude relative to global benchmarks, but won't lead to higher export volumes, at least not right away," said Jim Burkhard, head of research for oil markets at S&P Global Energy CERA.