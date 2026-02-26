Delivering Power at Scale; AI Governance in Insurance; and 2026 Infrastructure Outlook

Artificial Intelligence

Transparency regarding how life insurers manage their investment portfolios, AI governance and affordability of insurance are the priorities for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2026. Scott White, the association's 2026 president, said issues stemming from alternative investments and private credit remain under scrutiny by other commissioners. These include cases in which a private equity company acquires a life insurer and reallocates its portfolio into more complex, illiquid alternative assets such as real estate and commodities.

White also said the potential use of AI by insurers is "very exciting," pointing to its implementation in pricing and predictive rate models and, more recently, in underwriting and fraud detection. Insurers such as Allstate and The Hartford Insurance Group highlighted opportunities for growth from AI during their 2025 earnings calls. Allstate CEO Tom Wilson said during the third-quarter call that generative AI has helped simplify billing and claims operations. Wilson said the next step was incorporating agentic AI, an autonomous system that completes tasks with minimal human oversight, to help the company "reimagine customer value across the entire business model."