Oil’s Offshore Wind Dilemma; AI Leasing in Rural America; and Uncertainty for US Grains, Beef

Artificial Intelligence

One of the most prominent trends in the US since mid-2025 is the rise of data center construction in rural markets where power is available and land is cheap. Demand from global tech companies has fueled AI-driven new leasing activity to unprecedented levels. Given the inaccessibility of primary data center markets, demand is spilling into rural locations, where projects can deliver lead times of one to two years and offer relatively low power costs. To date, AI training workloads have not been sensitive to latency, giving parties seeking additional capacity the flexibility to move to rural markets.

In many cases, cryptocurrency miners are leading this new wave of development as they pivot to become AI data center companies by signing long-term leases with AI tenants. Often, tenants are emerging neocloud providers that have strategic relationships with chipmakers and AI labs. These developers and tenants will supplement robust construction activity from established data center operators, supporting strong demand from traditional hyperscale tenants.