Uranium’s Next Decade; Trends Reshaping Telecom in 2026; and Insurers' Growing Interest in Lloyd's

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Nuclear power is experiencing a global resurgence as governments and corporations seek reliable, low-carbon electricity to meet rising energy demand, driven by AI, data centers and electrification. The International Atomic Energy Agency projects that global nuclear capacity could double by 2050, reaching up to 992 gigawatts, as policy support continues to grow.

The US aims to quadruple its domestic nuclear capacity to 400 GW by 2050, and other countries, including China, India, Russia, Turkey and South Africa, are advancing expansion plans to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Corporate demand is adding further momentum, with major tech companies such as Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft announcing power purchase agreements and investments in nuclear startups.

These trends are driving renewed focus on uranium, the essential fuel for nuclear reactors. Prices are rising as demand tightens and utilities secure longer-term supply contracts, setting the stage for a multiyear uranium upcycle that benefits miners, developers and the wider nuclear fuel chain. Consensus forecasts from Visible Alpha, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, indicate the industry is shifting toward a broader, more competitive landscape.