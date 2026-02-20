Environmental Commodity Growth; Hyperscalers’ AI Investment; and Partnership’s Trend Insights

Energy Transition & Sustainability



The latest episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast explores the rapid growth of environmental commodity markets amid the energy transition and AI-driven increases in electricity demand. As the global energy landscape shifts toward sustainability, many companies have to manage their decarbonization efforts while building AI infrastructure.

John Melby, CEO of Xpansiv, discusses the digital trading infrastructure behind carbon credits, renewable energy certificates and other environmental commodities. Marie-Louise du Bois, director of energy transition price reporting at Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy, analyzes the challenges of pricing these evolving markets.