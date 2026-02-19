Rising Electricity Demand; Insurance Risk from AI; and EU-India Trade Deal

Global Trade

The EU and India have agreed a free trade agreement (FTA) following negotiations started in 2007, with India referring to the FTA as “the mother of all deals.” The deal will eliminate EU tariffs on 70.5% of Indian import lines and 49.6% of Indian tariffs on EU import lines immediately, with most of the remainder phased in over 10 years. The deal is likely at least 12 months away from enactment, with at least seven major steps of approval on the EU side, while Indian approval is more direct.

The blocker on previous EU deal approvals, including its eventual deals with South American trade bloc Mercosur and Canada, has been the agricultural sector. Agriculture accounted for 11.3% of total Indian exports in the 12 months to Oct. 31, 2025, compared with 24.3% of Mercosur’s. In this FTA, sensitive products, including meat, rice and sugar — which accounted for 4.4% of India’s total exports over this period — are excluded from the deal, improving its chances of being passed.