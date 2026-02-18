Australia’s Carbon Leakage Review; AI’s Narrative Shift; and Declining Software Deal Activity

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Australia’s final carbon leakage review has proposed implementing a scheme similar to the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to mitigate carbon leakage in high-risk sectors. The review recommends a phased approach, piloting the scheme on specific steel products with suitable characteristics before expanding to the broader steel and iron group. The scheme would impose carbon tariffs on imports from countries with less stringent climate policies.

The review, released Feb. 13, highlights Australia's opportunity to level the playing field for traded heavy-industry commodities and to help establish a globally interoperable system. The Australian government will evaluate the recommendations as part of the 2026–27 review of the safeguard mechanism, suggesting they will not be implemented before then.