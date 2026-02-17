Sustainable Bonds in 2026; Box Office Outlook; and Fintech Private Equity Investment

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — February 17, 2026
Today is Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Outstanding debt in the global sustainable bond market is expected to reach a record of about $5.5 trillion in 2026, despite issuance dropping 19% year over year to $866 billion in 2025 and forecasts suggesting similar levels for 2026. The broader bond market grew nearly 11% year over year in 2025 to over $10 trillion in total issuance, highlighting the increasing divergence of the sustainable and conventional bond markets and introducing greater uncertainty for sustainable bond forecasts.
The decline in sustainable bond issuance in 2025 reflected a reduced focus on sustainability among issuers and investors. Throughout the year, anticipated growth drivers such as a rebound in sustainability-linked bonds and increased issuance from China did not materialize. S&P Global Ratings expects sustainable bond issuance to stabilize as the market matures, with enhanced transparency and reporting driven by new standards and sublabels, and a continued increase in national sustainable taxonomies. The increased scrutiny could result in more sustainable debt financing projects with robust safeguards and clear environmental and social benefits.
Technology & Innovation
The US box office landscape is undergoing significant changes. While superhero movies dominated the pre-pandemic film calendar, today's box office features a broader mix.
This episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast features discussions on shifting expectations for theatrical release windows, the role that theaters play for audiences and filmmakers, and how studios are adapting their release and marketing strategies in a streaming-focused world. Meanwhile, Netflix’s attempts to acquire Warner Bros. and the shifting stance on theatrical windows highlight how film distribution strategies are evolving.
Private Markets
Global private equity and venture capital investments in the fintech sector surged 43.7% year over year to $18.54 billion in 2025, despite a 34.2% decline in deal volume, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The convergence of infrastructure and AI drove this growth, supporting premium valuations for fintech companies, especially those providing intelligent analytics for payments orchestration, cross-border settlement, fraud prevention and identity verification.
Investors are increasingly favoring business-to-business fintech companies focused on mission-critical infrastructure platforms that integrate financial rails with data intelligence. According to Han Ming Ho, lead of the Asia-Pacific investment funds practice at law firm Reed Smith, regulatory and compliance tools embedded in fintech solutions are particularly attractive to investors.
Content Type
Segment