Sustainable Bonds in 2026; Box Office Outlook; and Fintech Private Equity Investment

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Outstanding debt in the global sustainable bond market is expected to reach a record of about $5.5 trillion in 2026, despite issuance dropping 19% year over year to $866 billion in 2025 and forecasts suggesting similar levels for 2026. The broader bond market grew nearly 11% year over year in 2025 to over $10 trillion in total issuance, highlighting the increasing divergence of the sustainable and conventional bond markets and introducing greater uncertainty for sustainable bond forecasts.

The decline in sustainable bond issuance in 2025 reflected a reduced focus on sustainability among issuers and investors. Throughout the year, anticipated growth drivers such as a rebound in sustainability-linked bonds and increased issuance from China did not materialize. S&P Global Ratings expects sustainable bond issuance to stabilize as the market matures, with enhanced transparency and reporting driven by new standards and sublabels, and a continued increase in national sustainable taxonomies. The increased scrutiny could result in more sustainable debt financing projects with robust safeguards and clear environmental and social benefits.