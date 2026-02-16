Japan’s Decarbonization; AI Disruption on Software; and 2026 Private Equity Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya,” Jun Arima, chief sustainability officer at the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, discussed how Japan is recalibrating its energy strategy by placing energy security alongside decarbonization. Arima and Arya, S&P Global Energy’s chief energy strategist, discussed what this shift means for Asia and the global energy transition.

