Brazil's Renewable Energy Path; Software Stock Sell-Off; and Seafood Trade Resilience

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The share of renewables in Brazil’s energy mix is one of the world’s largest, offering opportunities for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprints and meet low-emission targets. The country is close to implementing a carbon certificates market that will change how companies operate.

In an interview with Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy, Totum Institute Executive Director Fernando Giachini Lopes discussed renewable energy certificates in Brazil and how they have evolved; regulatory challenges and existing certifications in the country; and possible solutions to curtailments and waste, including hourly pricing changes and storage technologies.