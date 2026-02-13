Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — February 13, 2026

Brazil's Renewable Energy Path; Software Stock Sell-Off; and Seafood Trade Resilience

Today is Friday, February 13, 2026, and here's your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global.

Energy Transition & Sustainability

INTERVIEW: Totum Institute leader describes Brazil’s next steps in renewable energy

The share of renewables in Brazil’s energy mix is one of the world’s largest, offering opportunities for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprints and meet low-emission targets. The country is close to implementing a carbon certificates market that will change how companies operate.

 

In an interview with Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy, Totum Institute Executive Director Fernando Giachini Lopes discussed renewable energy certificates in Brazil and how they have evolved; regulatory challenges and existing certifications in the country; and possible solutions to curtailments and waste, including hourly pricing changes and storage technologies.

Artificial Intelligence

Software sell-off may be overdone yet exposes deeper concerns

 

Investor concerns over new AI coding tools from Anthropic and OpenAI triggered a significant sell-off in software stocks at the start of 2026, with the S&P North American Technology Software Index down over 20% from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6.

 

Some investors and analysts said the sell-off may be an overreaction. Nonetheless, it highlights fundamental problems within the software sector that investors can no longer afford to ignore. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, revenue growth has slowed for software companies, with many incremental dollars from IT departments being directed to AI technologies rather than the expansion of new software features. Share-based compensation has also spiraled in the sector, making software companies less attractive to private equity acquirers.

Global Trade

Seafood trade to keep growing despite tariffs, bans, freight risks: economist


The long-term growth of the global seafood trade remains steady despite US tariff measures, China's ban on Japanese seafood and freight market volatility, William Griffin, a senior economist with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said Feb. 9 at the World Seafood Congress 2026. According to Griffin, the net weight of global seafood trade has reached over 42 million metric tons, with an estimated value exceeding $190 billion. Seafood accounts for about 50% of globally traded animal protein, with the EU, US and Japan being the major demand centers.

 

"Overall, despite the disruptions we saw in 2025 and despite the headlines, there has not been a heavy reduction in trade volumes or values at the global scale," Griffin told delegates at the event. "What we're seeing is a slowdown in growth, not a contraction."

In case you missed it

  • Following the EU’s decision to ban Russian gas, Asian countries are likely to pick up the diverted supply to balance their energy needs with investment capacity, according to S&P Global Ratings analysts.
  • Bunker fuel demand in Sri Lanka held steady in January, reaching up to 85,000 metric tons at the country's largest bunkering port in Colombo, a commodity trader told Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy.
  • The North American insurance sector logged 652 M&A deals with an aggregate value of $41.17 billion in 2025, down from 674 transactions totaling $59.32 billion in 2024, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

