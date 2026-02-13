Brazil's Renewable Energy Path; Software Stock Sell-Off; and Seafood Trade Resilience

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — February 13, 2026
Today is Friday, February 13, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The share of renewables in Brazil’s energy mix is one of the world’s largest, offering opportunities for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprints and meet low-emission targets. The country is close to implementing a carbon certificates market that will change how companies operate.
In an interview with Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy, Totum Institute Executive Director Fernando Giachini Lopes discussed renewable energy certificates in Brazil and how they have evolved; regulatory challenges and existing certifications in the country; and possible solutions to curtailments and waste, including hourly pricing changes and storage technologies.
Artificial Intelligence
Investor concerns over new AI coding tools from Anthropic and OpenAI triggered a significant sell-off in software stocks at the start of 2026, with the S&P North American Technology Software Index down over 20% from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6.
Some investors and analysts said the sell-off may be an overreaction. Nonetheless, it highlights fundamental problems within the software sector that investors can no longer afford to ignore. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, revenue growth has slowed for software companies, with many incremental dollars from IT departments being directed to AI technologies rather than the expansion of new software features. Share-based compensation has also spiraled in the sector, making software companies less attractive to private equity acquirers.
Global Trade
The long-term growth of the global seafood trade remains steady despite US tariff measures, China's ban on Japanese seafood and freight market volatility, William Griffin, a senior economist with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said Feb. 9 at the World Seafood Congress 2026. According to Griffin, the net weight of global seafood trade has reached over 42 million metric tons, with an estimated value exceeding $190 billion. Seafood accounts for about 50% of globally traded animal protein, with the EU, US and Japan being the major demand centers.
"Overall, despite the disruptions we saw in 2025 and despite the headlines, there has not been a heavy reduction in trade volumes or values at the global scale," Griffin told delegates at the event. "What we're seeing is a slowdown in growth, not a contraction."
