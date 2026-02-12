Aviation Emissions Target; AI in Supply Chains; and Cuba’s Fuel Crunch

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The International Civil Aviation Organization said its goal for a 5% reduction in aviation emissions by 2030 remains achievable despite global air traffic growth, the group’s council president, Toshiyuki Onuma, said Feb. 2 at the Changi Aviation Summit in Singapore. Onuma emphasized the need for coordinated efforts on cleaner fuels, operational improvements and system upgrades.

Global passenger numbers exceeded 4.6 billion in 2024 and are expected to nearly triple by 2050, while air cargo volumes are forecast to more than double over the same period, Onuma said, highlighting the scale of infrastructure and decarbonization challenges facing the sector.