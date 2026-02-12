Aviation Emissions Target; AI in Supply Chains; and Cuba’s Fuel Crunch

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — February 12, 2026
Today is Thursday, February 12, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The International Civil Aviation Organization said its goal for a 5% reduction in aviation emissions by 2030 remains achievable despite global air traffic growth, the group’s council president, Toshiyuki Onuma, said Feb. 2 at the Changi Aviation Summit in Singapore. Onuma emphasized the need for coordinated efforts on cleaner fuels, operational improvements and system upgrades.
Global passenger numbers exceeded 4.6 billion in 2024 and are expected to nearly triple by 2050, while air cargo volumes are forecast to more than double over the same period, Onuma said, highlighting the scale of infrastructure and decarbonization challenges facing the sector.
Artificial Intelligence
Agentic AI can move supply chains from reactive “triage” to smarter, faster decision-making. In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence supply chain expert Brendan Neary joined host Kristen Hallam to discuss challenges such as volatility, complexity and constant disruption in supply chain management and why risk mitigation has become a daily mandate for procurement and logistics leaders.
Neary and Hallam talk about how agentic AI — autonomous systems powered by large language models — can help teams connect disparate data, reason through scenarios and take action with minimal supervision, turning raw information into practical workflows and recommendations.
Global Trade
No crude oil was shipped to Cuba in January and February, according to S&P Global Energy’s Commodities at Sea data, a sign that US policies are squeezing flows to Havana. In 2025, Cuba imported an average of 1.2 million barrels of oil per month, totaling 13.7 million barrels for the year. Of the total, Venezuela accounted for 61% of imports, Mexico accounted for 25%, Russia accounted for 10% and Algeria accounted for 4%.
Oil imports from Venezuela stopped after the US apprehended former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3. Crude flows from Mexico halted after US President Donald Trump set up a process Jan. 29 to impose tariffs on countries that export oil to Cuba.
Content Type
Segment