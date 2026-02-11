Japan’s Carbon Price Cap; AI Boom or Bust; and Private Credit’s Next Steps

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The proposed price corridor for Japan’s Green Transformation emissions trading system has fallen short of market expectations, dampening private investment momentum in carbon offset projects as the country seeks to scale its international climate finance mechanism, according to stakeholders in Japan's Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM). The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Dec. 19, 2025, proposed an initial price corridor of ¥1,700-¥4,300 per metric ton of CO 2 equivalent for fiscal 2026, applicable to credits generated under the JCM and domestic J-Credits.