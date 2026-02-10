Brazil's B16 Biodiesel Mandate; Highlights from PTC'26; and Funding Rounds in January

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Less than a month before Brazil's biodiesel blending requirement is set to increase, biofuel producers and distributors are skeptical that the deadline will be met. Several factors could affect the timeline, including Brazil’s presidential election in October and market challenges faced by diesel distributors.

Under the Fuel of the Future law, the biodiesel blend is mandated to rise 1 percentage point each March until it reaches 20% in 2030. This year's planned increase, from 15% to 16% (B16), hinges on the completion of feasibility tests to ensure safety and performance, as well as final approval from the National Energy Policy Council, which regulates implementation.

S&P Global Energy CERA analysts noted that political considerations are likely to determine the pace of any changes. "It's crucial to highlight the risks associated with changes in the biodiesel blending mandate, as these decisions are driven by political factors rather than purely technical considerations," they said in a Feb. 2 strategic report. S&P Global Energy’s current forecasts are based on the B15 blend remaining in place throughout 2026 and show that supply is expected to reach a record high.