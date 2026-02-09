Top Sustainability Trends; AI in Energy Markets; and Secondaries Fundraising

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — February 9, 2026
Today is Monday, February 9, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, several experts joined to explore the geopolitical and macroeconomic issues affecting sustainability, energy and climate strategies in 2026. Carlos Pascual, senior vice president and head of geopolitics and international affairs at S&P Global Energy and former US ambassador to Mexico and Ukraine, described a fragmented geopolitical landscape that is uncertain about the direction of global climate policy, action and finance.
"We have huge changes ahead and look for the private sector to have to play a much more central role in the overall momentum on clean technology and investments in renewable energy," Pascual said.
Artificial Intelligence
AI will continue to be a dominant driver of energy capital flows in 2026 as growth investment in well-supplied global oil and natural gas markets pauses. Such expectations will direct the attention of energy investors over the coming year, according to S&P Global Energy.
S&P Global Energy Research and Analysis Director Justin Jacobs joined “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss the top trends that will direct energy capital allocation in 2026.
Private Markets
Global fundraising totals for private equity secondaries funds increased for a third consecutive year in 2025 as institutional investors sought more exposure to the booming secondaries market. Capital commitments increased 6.4% to $92.90 billion from $87.32 billion in 2024 for funds targeting investments in buyout, growth capital and venture secondaries, according to data from With Intelligence, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was the largest annual fundraising total for private equity secondaries funds since at least 2020.
Capital is chasing a fast-growing opportunity in the wider secondaries marketplace, where stakes in private equity, private credit and other illiquid alternative assets are traded, typically at a discount to the fund's estimated value. The global transaction value for secondaries increased 41% year over year to a record $226 billion in 2025, according to investment bank Evercore.
Content Type
Segment