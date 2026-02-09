Top Sustainability Trends; AI in Energy Markets; and Secondaries Fundraising

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, several experts joined to explore the geopolitical and macroeconomic issues affecting sustainability, energy and climate strategies in 2026. Carlos Pascual, senior vice president and head of geopolitics and international affairs at S&P Global Energy and former US ambassador to Mexico and Ukraine, described a fragmented geopolitical landscape that is uncertain about the direction of global climate policy, action and finance.

"We have huge changes ahead and look for the private sector to have to play a much more central role in the overall momentum on clean technology and investments in renewable energy," Pascual said.