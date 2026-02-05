Steel Decarbonization in India; Stablecoin Adoption; and Liquidity Outlook 2026

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The infrastructure drive of Indian’s 2026–27 Union Budget is set to spur strong demand for steel and support the sector's green transition. The budget, announced Feb. 1, highlighted the government's focus on scaling manufacturing and infrastructure development. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed 12.2 trillion rupees of capital expenditure for fiscal 2026–27, up from 11.2 trillion rupees in the previous fiscal year, maintaining momentum in public investment-led growth.

"The … effective increase in capital expenditure, supported by measures to improve logistics and assistance to downstream [micro, small and medium enterprises], is expected to sustain infrastructure activity and steel demand," Indian Steel Association President and Jindal Steel Chairman Naveen Jindal said on X.