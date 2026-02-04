US Renewables in 2025; Supercomputing and AI; and Tighter European Sanctions on Refined Petroleum

Energy Transition & Sustainability

US renewables ended 2025 with a mixed performance: Wind power rose late in the season, while solar continued its steady growth. Nationally, wind speeds were 3.7% above seasonal norms across 159,398 megawatts of tracked operating capacity, although the annual average was 1.2% below normal. Solar radiation was 3.5% above normal in December, ending the year with a 1.6% increase in its annual average across 156,290 MW of operating capacity.

Texas led the country in renewables capacity, with 44,800 MW of wind and 34,856 MW of solar. Washington recorded the highest wind speeds in December, at 30.9% above the 20-year average between 2004 and 2023, but had the lowest solar ouput at 9.0% below the average, highlighting the effect of active winter storm tracks. Wind speeds were the lowest in Hawaii, at 21.8% below normal, and solar radiation was highest in Maine, at 17.3% above normal.