Talk With Inlyte Energy CEO; Tightening Dynamic RAM Supply; and Declining Reinsurance Prices

Artificial Intelligence

The supply of conventional dynamic RAM is tightening, leading to rising prices, as leading memory semiconductor manufacturers Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology shift production toward high-bandwidth memory — a premium form of dynamic RAM used in AI data centers.

Demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) has soared due to its critical role in AI model training and inference, making it a highly profitable segment for semiconductor companies. Because HBM and standard dynamic RAM (DRAM) are made on the same production lines, tilting capacity toward the former reduces the availability of traditional DRAM for servers, PCs and consumer electronics.

Consensus estimates from Visible Alpha, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, indicate that average selling prices for conventional DRAM are set to accelerate sharply in 2026. In contrast, price gains for HBM are expected to be more restrained, reflecting rapid capacity expansion and an already elevated starting point.