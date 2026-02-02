Volatility for Sustainable Aviation Fuel; Agentic AI Use Cases; and the Human Factor in Investing

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The volatility in sustainable aviation fuel prices is being amplified by the small size of the market and thin pool of suppliers. This highlights the limitations of the dominant hydrotreated esters and fatty acids pathway and raises concerns about the sector’s ability to expand to meet rising mandates, industry experts told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

"The capacity is limited and the number of sellers is limited, and so in those conditions, it also further magnifies the effect of hedging strategies," Aether Fuels CEO Conor Madigan said, adding that many airlines decided to delay purchases, expecting prices to decline or seeking to postpone balance sheet impacts.