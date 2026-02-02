Volatility for Sustainable Aviation Fuel; Agentic AI Use Cases; and the Human Factor in Investing

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — February 2, 2026
Today is Monday, February 2, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The volatility in sustainable aviation fuel prices is being amplified by the small size of the market and thin pool of suppliers. This highlights the limitations of the dominant hydrotreated esters and fatty acids pathway and raises concerns about the sector’s ability to expand to meet rising mandates, industry experts told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.
"The capacity is limited and the number of sellers is limited, and so in those conditions, it also further magnifies the effect of hedging strategies," Aether Fuels CEO Conor Madigan said, adding that many airlines decided to delay purchases, expecting prices to decline or seeking to postpone balance sheet impacts.
Artificial Intelligence
The choice of use cases in AI has a significant impact on achieving project outcomes. In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast, host Eric Hanselman and research analyst Alex Johnston discussed the latest results of S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research’s Voice of the Enterprise AI study, exploring the data and its implications.
The study highlights a widespread, yet often unstructured and fragmented, adoption of AI within organizations, indicating a stall in overall maturity despite significant growth in usage. Key challenges include clogged project pipelines, where many initiatives remain in limited deployment, and difficulties in consistently measuring return on investment, although most projects are considered to be delivering value.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, David Fann, partner, senior managing director and head of investor relations at VSS Capital Partners, joined hosts Chris Sparenberg and Jocelyn Lewis to explore changes in structured capital, the needs of lower middle-market businesses, and how VSS is helping entrepreneurs unlock value and scale through flexible capital solutions. Fann also shared his perspective on building resilient companies, adapting to economic and geopolitical challenges, and the future of investor relations.
Content Type
Segment