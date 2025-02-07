Floods, heat waves, fires and extreme weather are becoming more common. In developing countries, the impact of these extreme weather events is borne by individuals who may lose their homes or businesses without recourse or compensation. But in developed economies, the safety net of private and commercial insurance helps speed the path to recovery. However, the frequency or scale of losses sometimes means that premiums are unaffordable, and insurers can no longer provide coverage and generate a profit. Some insurance companies are discontinuing coverage in areas of the US that are particularly prone to floods and fires.

The recent losses from the Los Angeles wildfires will be manageable for insurers, according to S&P Global Ratings, though not without a heavy cost. The significant financial losses from wildfires in the first few weeks of 2025 will deplete the catastrophe budgets of US primary insurers, with ultimate losses estimated between $52 billion and $57 billion. This early strain could create problems later if 2025 follows the pattern of recent years, with multiple, compounding natural disasters. Los Angeles-based Mercury General Corp.’s share price dipped significantly in January due to its overwhelmingly Los Angeles-based coverage. Chubb, Allstate, The Travelers Cos. Inc. and American International Group Inc. also saw their share prices drop as investors anticipated losses due to the fires.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which hit the Gulf Coast in quick succession during 2024, also caused $60 billion to $70 billion worth of damages. These damages will lead directly to higher insurance premiums and reduced insurance coverage and availability in the fast-growing US Southeast.

Insurance companies spread their exposure to these natural disasters by engaging reinsurers — essentially insurance companies for insurance companies. Reinsurers are doing quite well due to high investment yields and consistent rate increases in property and property catastrophe lines. In early 2023, many global reinsurers introduced significant price hikes and structural changes such as higher attachment points, stricter terms and conditions, limited aggregate covers, and repricing of property catastrophe risk. According to S&P Global Ratings, reinsurers’ earnings prospects look quite promising for 2024–2026. However, these higher reinsurance prices will eventually trickle down to individual homeowners and businesses that are partly limited in their ability to raise prices by state insurance commissions.

Extreme weather and other associated climate risks remain a big concern for the insurance and reinsurance industries. Physical climate risk and climate transition risk remain top of mind for the insurance sector, having an impact on both stakeholder materiality and credit materiality.

Today is Friday, February 7, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.