S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 7 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Floods, heat waves, fires and extreme weather are becoming more common. In developing countries, the impact of these extreme weather events is borne by individuals who may lose their homes or businesses without recourse or compensation. But in developed economies, the safety net of private and commercial insurance helps speed the path to recovery. However, the frequency or scale of losses sometimes means that premiums are unaffordable, and insurers can no longer provide coverage and generate a profit. Some insurance companies are discontinuing coverage in areas of the US that are particularly prone to floods and fires.
The recent losses from the Los Angeles wildfires will be manageable for insurers, according to S&P Global Ratings, though not without a heavy cost. The significant financial losses from wildfires in the first few weeks of 2025 will deplete the catastrophe budgets of US primary insurers, with ultimate losses estimated between $52 billion and $57 billion. This early strain could create problems later if 2025 follows the pattern of recent years, with multiple, compounding natural disasters. Los Angeles-based Mercury General Corp.’s share price dipped significantly in January due to its overwhelmingly Los Angeles-based coverage. Chubb, Allstate, The Travelers Cos. Inc. and American International Group Inc. also saw their share prices drop as investors anticipated losses due to the fires.
Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which hit the Gulf Coast in quick succession during 2024, also caused $60 billion to $70 billion worth of damages. These damages will lead directly to higher insurance premiums and reduced insurance coverage and availability in the fast-growing US Southeast.
Insurance companies spread their exposure to these natural disasters by engaging reinsurers — essentially insurance companies for insurance companies. Reinsurers are doing quite well due to high investment yields and consistent rate increases in property and property catastrophe lines. In early 2023, many global reinsurers introduced significant price hikes and structural changes such as higher attachment points, stricter terms and conditions, limited aggregate covers, and repricing of property catastrophe risk. According to S&P Global Ratings, reinsurers’ earnings prospects look quite promising for 2024–2026. However, these higher reinsurance prices will eventually trickle down to individual homeowners and businesses that are partly limited in their ability to raise prices by state insurance commissions.
Extreme weather and other associated climate risks remain a big concern for the insurance and reinsurance industries. Physical climate risk and climate transition risk remain top of mind for the insurance sector, having an impact on both stakeholder materiality and credit materiality.
Today is Friday, February 7, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Since the ISSB issued its first two global sustainability standards in June 2023, jurisdictions around the world have stated their intention to adopt the standards or align reporting frameworks with them. Adoption of the standards is gaining traction: As of Dec. 31, 2024, 13 jurisdictions have adopted the standards on a voluntary or mandatory basis with reporting starting as of Jan. 1, 2024, or Jan. 1, 2025, and 22 other jurisdictions are planning to adopt them in the future.
—Read the article from S&P Global Sustainable1
US companies that entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2024 seeking to restructure and continue their operations numbered nearly twice as many as those looking to sell off their assets at shutdown. Of the 695 bankruptcy filings of public and certain private companies in 2024, 62.7%, or 436, sought reorganization, an increase of 12 percentage points over 2023 and the highest share since at least the start of the century, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
S&P Global Ratings recently published its Industry Credit Outlook 2025 reports for corporate and infrastructure industries, the 10th annual edition of this series. This publication brings the 25 individual reports together into a single volume, along with its assessment of the common themes that emerge. The corporate outlook appears fundamentally healthy with broad-based growth, margins expanding, leverage falling and interest coverage recovering.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
News of impending tariffs and their subsequent pause have sparked jitters throughout the market, with an intraday decline of nearly 2% for the S&P 500® on Feb. 3, 2025. In an environment of tightening trade conditions, one would expect sectors and industries with predominantly domestic customers to offer greater safety than those highly connected to international markets. But how do we determine how exposed companies are to tariffs? Rather than solely considering country of domicile, an important way to assess the economic exposure of a company is through the geographic breakdown of its revenues.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
The Republican sweep of the United States (US) presidency and both chambers of Congress heralds a new era for US energy policy, as President Trump heralded a coming ‘Golden Age’ for the US during his inauguration. Over the next four years, the most likely trajectory is one of deregulation, tighter trade restrictions and renewed emphasis on fossil fuels. Beyond that general framework, the realities of policymaking will take time to unfold. They will be heavily influenced by the personalities in the incoming administration, whose business interests may sometimes conflict with one another or with campaign promises.
For additional information or any questions regarding investments or transactions, please reach out to James Crompton.
—Explore the whitepaper on US transaction trends from CI Consulting
The National Retail Federation conference (NRF) launches just as retailers are cleaning up from the holiday shopping season. This year there was a focus on how technology can empower employees while reducing customer friction. Sheryl Kingstone, Rich Karpinski and Jordan McKee return to the podcast to share their insights on the conference with host Eric Hanselman..
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, artificial intelligence is a transformative force revolutionizing business, the economy and society. The disruption created by AI and generative AI presents an opportunity for leaders to drive innovation and solidify their position on AI’s opportunities and risks. Join us for a half-day event offering a balanced look at AI’s complexity. AI in the Markets will provide you with best practices, peer experiences and industry-leading research and insights on the impacts of AI. After AI in the Markets, you’re re invited to join S&P Global and IBM for a fascinating session on Quantum Computing: Opportunities, Risks and Implications for Enterprises.
—Register for the in-person event from S&P Global