Daily Update: December 3, 2024

If private credit offered rates of return consistent with broadly syndicated markets, it probably wouldn’t attract much investor interest. It is precisely because private credit markets offer better terms than public bond markets that investors have been flocking to them. But risk and reward are dependent variables in fixed income, and the higher rewards of private credit markets can entail higher risks that are often obscure to new investors.

S&P Global Ratings has published three articles looking at the growth and risks of private markets. The first — “Private Credit Casts A Wider Net To Encompass Asset-Based Finance And Infrastructure” — provides an overview. The second — “The Opportunity Of Asset-Based Finance Draws In Private Credit” — looks at the growth of direct lending, where businesses use an asset as collateral on a loan. The third — “Private Credit Could Bridge The Infrastructure Funding Gap” — tackles private credit and project finance.

Once upon a time, banks would take the lead on originating and placing loans from private companies. Then regulatory changes forced banks to de-risk their portfolios, leading to a decrease in direct lending from banks. Alternative asset managers have expanded into this gap in the market, providing nimble and flexible execution of direct loans in exchange for favorable terms and rates of return.

As private markets grow, more potential investors of greater size are chasing direct lending opportunities. As a result, private credit has gone in search of bigger deals with bigger returns. Asset-based finance and project finance offer these hungry markets a bigger meal. However, big projects with higher returns tend to involve unanticipated risk. Project and asset-based finance are highly illiquid and complex financial instruments and lack public markets’ transparency.

The privatization of asset-based finance carries risk and reward opportunities for private investors. There is a widening array of collateral available for lenders, ranging from intellectual property to hard assets such as factories. The expansion of private credit into this space increases the options for borrowers. But the higher returns of direct lending in asset-based finance deals come with risks. These markets are esoteric, and risks associated with their diverse collateral types may be poorly understood.

Private markets must seem like divine intervention to large infrastructure projects seeking finance. Energy projects related to the energy transition and large datacenters for AI applications require deep pockets and patient investors to realize their potential. As commercial banks take a step back from project finance, private credit markets are stepping up. S&P Global Ratings rates project finance and infrastructure transactions mostly as investment grade, but a hunger for alpha in private credit markets may introduce investors willing to take on risk profiles beyond this level.

