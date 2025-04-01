EU Cleantech; Global Economic Outlook; and Private Equity Focus on Fossil Fuels

Energy Transition & Sustainability

As global competition and trade tensions rise, the European Commission has pledged to create a supportive business environment for clean technology manufacturing and deployment, investing €100 billion to support manufacturing. But will this be enough to stave off the risk of deindustrialization?

In this episode of “Energy Evolution,” S&P Global Commodity Insights correspondent Camilla Naschert explains the Clean Industrial Deal, the EU's latest legislation on competitiveness. Ben McWilliams, affiliate fellow at think tank Bruegel, lays out the global trade and investment picture on solar, batteries and electric cars, and explains why the EU's plan may work.

