EU Solar Potential; US State Crypto Adoption Trends; and the Evolving Private Credit Landscape

Cryptocurrency represents a small portion of US state reserve and pension holdings, but many states are considering policy changes to integrate bitcoin and other crypto into their financial frameworks. This trend is driven by increasing investor interest and the development of regulatory structures for crypto, including stablecoins. The emergence of crypto exchange-traded funds alters the risk profile of crypto by shifting the complexities and risks of direct ownership to established financial entities, making crypto investments more accessible to fund managers.

S&P Global Ratings’ recent assessment of the US crypto landscape categorized states into four groups for crypto’s inclusion in state reserves and pension trusts: states that prohibit or recently rejected the holding of crypto; states that have had limited discussions or not considered crypto; states that are exploring or planning for the inclusion of crypto; and states that allow or hold crypto.

