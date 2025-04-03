EU Solar Potential; US State Crypto Adoption Trends; and the Evolving Private Credit Landscape

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — April 3, 2025
Today is Thursday, April 3, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
At the SolarPower Summit in Brussels, SolarPower Europe emphasized the need for enhanced storage and flexibility capacities to optimize the potential of solar photovoltaic power in bolstering Europe's energy security. At the event, it was highlighted that a shift to an energy system that prioritizes electricity flexibility and renewables could lead to a 25% reduction in European day-ahead electricity costs by 2030. Improved flexibility could decrease solar curtailment by up to 49% by 2040, yielding annual net cost savings of €160 billion and reducing distribution grid investments by at least 27% by 2030.
To further these goals, SolarPower Europe announced the creation of a European battery storage platform aimed at showcasing successful storage case studies to advocate for improved storage policies at the European level. The potential for battery energy storage systems is substantial, with projections indicating a capacity of 11 GW by 2030.
Digital Assets
Cryptocurrency represents a small portion of US state reserve and pension holdings, but many states are considering policy changes to integrate bitcoin and other crypto into their financial frameworks. This trend is driven by increasing investor interest and the development of regulatory structures for crypto, including stablecoins. The emergence of crypto exchange-traded funds alters the risk profile of crypto by shifting the complexities and risks of direct ownership to established financial entities, making crypto investments more accessible to fund managers.
S&P Global Ratings’ recent assessment of the US crypto landscape categorized states into four groups for crypto’s inclusion in state reserves and pension trusts: states that prohibit or recently rejected the holding of crypto; states that have had limited discussions or not considered crypto; states that are exploring or planning for the inclusion of crypto; and states that allow or hold crypto.
Private Markets
Howard Sharp, chairman and co-head of direct lending at Alcentra, joined the latest episode of “Private Markets 360°” to share insights on the evolving private credit landscape, the significance of relationships in the industry and what the future holds for private markets.
