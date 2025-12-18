Canceled Net-Zero Targets; AI Bubble Trouble; and Opportunistic Credit

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Neste, the world's leading biofuels producer, abandoned plans to become carbon neutral by 2035, calling the goal financially untenable. Reaching ambitious net-zero deadlines requires "significant investments that are currently not realistic," the company said Dec. 15, noting that initial time frames relied on plans to phase out crude oil at its Porvoo facility. These have since been delayed.

The Finnish refiner is now targeting a 2040 deadline to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% relative to 2019 levels. An interim target to halve Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 was delayed to 2035, the company said.