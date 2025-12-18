Canceled Net-Zero Targets; AI Bubble Trouble; and Opportunistic Credit

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — Decemeber 18, 2025
Today is Thursday, December 18, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Neste, the world's leading biofuels producer, abandoned plans to become carbon neutral by 2035, calling the goal financially untenable. Reaching ambitious net-zero deadlines requires "significant investments that are currently not realistic," the company said Dec. 15, noting that initial time frames relied on plans to phase out crude oil at its Porvoo facility. These have since been delayed.
The Finnish refiner is now targeting a 2040 deadline to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% relative to 2019 levels. An interim target to halve Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 was delayed to 2035, the company said.
Artificial Intelligence
Amid recent speculation that an AI bubble is building and will burst, wreaking havoc on the global economy, S&P Global Market Intelligence highlighted some key differences between the circumstances of previous bubbles and the current situation. Some are favorable, others less so.
S&P Global Market Intelligence looked at the deterioration in economic conditions following the corrections in equity markets — referred to as the “dot-com correction” — highlighting variations across countries, regions and types of expenditure. We also put the effects into perspective by comparing them with the fallout from the global financial crisis that began in 2007.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, Chaney Sheffield and Jonathan Barzideh, co-heads of opportunistic credit at alternative investment manager Canyon Partners, joined hosts Christina McNamara and Jocelyn Lewis to discuss the fundamentals of this asset class and how it is creating new avenues for investors.
From the data center boom powering AI-driven growth to global credit conditions, the energy transition, supply chain dynamics, and shifting geopolitics and policy, stay up to date with S&P Global’s latest 2026 outlooks.