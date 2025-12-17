Tech Solutions to Sustainability; US Hiring, Firing Diverges; and Private Equity Dry Powder Recedes

Economy

The consistently low rates of hiring and firing in the US during 2025 are beginning to decouple, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported. Although hiring remained weak, layoffs reached a 13-month high in October, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rising layoff data suggests that employers are overcoming their reluctance to trim payrolls, while slowing payroll growth indicates a peak for hiring activity, said Doug Peta, chief US investment strategist for BCA Research. "It's possible that the labor market could bounce back, but it's increasingly unlikely that employers are ready to ramp up the pace, given that nothing suggests hiring was robust in October and November," Peta said. "The no-fire condition looks much more vulnerable to us than its no-hire opposite."