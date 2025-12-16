Low-carbon Ammonia Growth; US AI Chip Exports; and Tariff Differentials

Global Trade

US seaborne imports fell 3.2% year over year in November, helped by improving shipments of auto parts as tariffs in that sector have become routine. There’s also been a slower seasonal downturn compared with October.

Differential tariff rates have made a big difference to the performance of deliveries by origin. Shipments from mainland China and Hong Kong fell by 17.2% year over year in October, but this deceleration may slow after the cut in International Emergency Economic Powers Act rates linked to fentanyl. Shipments from Southeast Asia surged 21.9% year over year in November, a result of tactical reshoring for products not bought from mainland China. India’s shipments fell 18.7% year over year in November, reflecting the elevated duty rate that the country continues to face due to its oil imports from Russia.

Imports from the EU, European Free Trade Association and UK improved by 10.8% year over year in November from 4.8% in October, thanks to lower tariff rates of 15% for the EU and 10% for the UK.