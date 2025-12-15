2026 Cleantech Trends; AI’s Role in Insurance; and Decoding Private Markets

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The US is charting its own course, driven by rapid AI growth and evolving energy priorities. Europe is working to reconcile diverse objectives, and China is consolidating its cleantech leadership to draw global markets closer. AI’s power demand is testing grid limits, revenue models and sustainability goals. The pace of progress will depend on unlocking capacity and flexibility, with grid modernization a key constraint on energy security and competitiveness.

Geopolitical alignment is reshaping the trajectories of renewables, hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, electric vehicles and climate policy, with supply chain and carbon accounting battles intensifying. China’s dominance in clean energy supply and technology is growing while Europe and the US navigate policy swings and market volatility.