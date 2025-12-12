AI Context Engineering; Germany’s RED III Delays; and PE/VC Deal Values for November

Artificial Intelligence

Context engineering is emerging as a crucial aspect of AI, driven by the shift to agentic work, where AI agents perform tasks independently with deterministic guidance. It is a broader approach than prompt engineering, focusing on setting up large language models with the necessary tools, data sources and memory to succeed. This requires creating environments where agents can collaborate and maintain context through a shared layer.

In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research analysts Jean Atelsek and Alex Johnston joined host Eric Hanselman to explore this emerging discipline and its application to AI environments.