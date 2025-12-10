Japan's Energy Ambitions; AI in Asian Commodities; and Saudi Arabia's Private Capital Potential

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Japan relies more on fossil fuels than comparable economies, especially those in Europe, but the country's Seventh Strategic Energy Plan is set to change this by requiring local utilities to accelerate the construction of low-carbon capacity. Japan aims to double its renewable energy generation and have renewables become 40%-50% of its power mix by 2040. The country is also striving to revive nuclear power generation, increase the use of LNG as a transition fuel and upgrade existing coal plants to capture emissions.

While these objectives are ambitious, the Japanese government’s priorities and the financial viability of the investments needed to decarbonize remain uncertain. Operational challenges include public sentiment on nuclear and building new renewables capacity at an unprecedented rate.