Clean Energy Expansion; AI Capital Considerations; and Fund Finance Shaping Private Credit

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The US clean energy industry had a strong third quarter, adding 11.7 GW of capacity — a 14% year-over-year increase. However, while strong momentum and policy tailwinds have supported the industry over the past several years, the American Clean Power Association warned that lingering policy and regulatory uncertainty put future growth at risk.

Battery storage additions reached a record third-quarter high of 4.7 GW, while land-based wind increased 131% year over year, with approximately 1.0 GW added in the same quarter, according to the American Clean Power Association. Solar had the most capacity installed in the quarter, with 6.0 GW. Through the end of the third quarter, 30.9 GW of clean energy power generation had been connected to the grid in 2025, surpassing the record set for this period in 2024 by 1 GW.