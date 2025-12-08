Hydrogen Hype; Geopolitics of Data Centers; and Growing Stablecoin Adoption

Energy Transition & Sustainability

European hydrogen has experienced a turbulent 2025, with project delays and cancellations dominating the headlines. But the data tells a more nuanced story, with large volumes of projects starting construction.

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, senior energy transition reporter James Burgess speaks to Christian Stuckmann, Uniper's head of hydrogen business development, and Andy Beard, Shell’s president for hydrogen, to discuss the nascent energy transition sector. They explain how they have been able to progress projects despite industry headwinds from policy delays and demand uncertainty, with the refining industry emerging as a leader in green hydrogen.