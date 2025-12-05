Physical Climate Risks; Impacts of Rapid Data Center Growth; and Outlook on Emerging Markets

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Extreme weather events and persistent climate risks are increasing. In 2024, global economic losses from natural disasters reached $320 billion, surpassing the inflation-adjusted averages of the past 10 years and 30 years, according to reinsurer Munich Re. The UN projects that if greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, there could be 40% more natural disasters by 2030 compared with 2015 levels.

S&P Global Ratings research indicates that all sectors will face at least moderate direct exposure to climate hazards by 2030 and will inherit additional physical risks from their value chains. These climate-related risks could negatively affect credit quality, as disruptions from extreme weather may weaken cash flows, increase capital expenditure needs and impair issuers' ability to service their debt. Investments in adaptation and resilience may help mitigate these risks.

The potential investment opportunity in adaptation solutions is estimated to reach $9 trillion across private debt and equity by 2050, with $3 trillion attributed to growth driven by a warming climate, according to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC. Companies that provide adaptation products and solutions stand to benefit from this market opportunity.