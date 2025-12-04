ESG Regulatory Tracker; AI’s Global Resource Race; and North America Credit Conditions

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Regulation is shaping the sustainability agenda and changing the way companies do business in different jurisdictions. However, keeping pace with constant regulatory updates has become an increasingly difficult task for businesses and investors. In this series, S&P Global Sustainable1 presents key environmental, social and governance regulatory developments and disclosure standards from around the world.

This month's update looks at proposals by the European Commission to simplify the EU deforestation rule, California’s publication of a draft template for reporting Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and the Philippines’ proposed sustainability reporting standards.