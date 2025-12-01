Sustainability in Consumer Goods; South Korean Short Interest Down; and 2026 US Economic Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Procter & Gamble Chief Sustainability Officer Virginie Helias explained how the company is navigating sustainability challenges, economic and geopolitical headwinds, and changing consumer behavior.

"We need to reinvent the business case,” Helias said. "We need to create new tailwinds and the new tailwinds will be, first, innovation that delivers superior value. And for us, that means where sustainability becomes an amplifier of performance.”