Daily Update: February 04, 2025

For the global effort to reduce emissions to succeed, one thing is certain: The world's powerhouse economies must be aligned.

China has been at the forefront of two pathways to reduce emissions. In 2023 alone, China added more solar power capacity than the total capacity of the US, according to a recent report from S&P Global Ratings.

The second pathway is the mobility revolution over the past two decades, part of broader socioeconomic change. The government aimed to tackle two problems at once: to increase car ownership, sidestepping established US and European automakers' expertise and dominance of internal combustion engine vehicles; and to reduce oil reliance and promote decarbonization by concentrating on electric vehicles — crucially, affordable ones.

The economies of scale that have characterized the mass-market EV in China have enabled an extremely rapid rollout, shrinking the price premium between EVs and traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. China-manufactured EVs have also become very attractive to buyers in Europe, where EVs have historically commanded a larger price premium. The days of this premium look numbered.

Despite dipping domestic demand, China's production has continued at high levels. Some Europe-based automakers have said the export of these cheap EVs is overcrowding the market. As Germany's auto industry is so important economically, it is no surprise that there has been significant government lobbying for protectionist measures to safeguard European jobs and exports.

"As climate change issues become more and more closely linked to economic and trade issues, international trade rules and policies are also undergoing significant changes," said Lü Wenbin, director of the Energy Research Institute under China's National Development and Reform Commission.

China's economic success has also reopened the debate on fair contributions to combat climate change. At the UN's Climate Change Conference, known as COP 29, representatives of some developed economies said developing economies should be classified based on current income standards, not those decided in 2016, and therefore China should contribute more toward other countries. But Liu Zhenmin, China's special envoy for climate change, said after the conference that "China must first solve its own problems in its own energy transition."

Also at COP 29, China's vice premier, Ding Xuexiang, revealed that the country has provided more than 177 billion yuan (about $24.50 billion) of climate finance since 2016, supporting developing countries' efforts to cope with climate change, the first time this contribution of approximately $2.7 billion per year has been quantified abroad. Developed countries contributed a total of $115.9 billion in climate finance in 2022, with the US government providing about 5%, or $5.8 billion, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data. Most developing economies have called for the total contribution to be between $1 trillion and $1.3 trillion.

Ding also said that China, the world's largest emitter, will "strive to achieve carbon neutrality" before 2060, a slight acceleration from the previous target "by 2060." Peak carbon is still set for 2030.

By the time of COP 30 in November, China is likely to push for the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to be on the official agenda. The CBAM is the means by which embedded carbon emissions in steel imported into the EU will be charged, with the aim of protecting EU steelmakers as they undergo the expensive process of enforced decarbonization. Many countries consider CBAM a unilateral tariff.

The latest development is that the world's largest economy has left the Paris Agreement on climate change again, with the executive order to do this stating that any future climate agreements "must not unduly or unfairly burden the United States." Critical minerals are also increasingly subject to trade actions between the US and China, a trend that started under the Biden administration.

Global cooperation will not come easy.

