El Niño May Disrupt Food Supplies; Mixed Outlook for Chemicals; and India Energy Demand Rises

Agribusiness

The ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon may disrupt food supplies in 2026-27, causing global farm output to fall. El Niño developed in early July and may intensify during October-December, persisting until April 2027, according to the World Meteorological Organization and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"A strong late-2026 to early-2027 event would increase weather-driven volatility, with the largest downside risks concentrated in Brazil, Australia, India and Southeast Asia, while Argentina is the clearest potential beneficiary from improved rainfall," S&P Global Energy CERA said in a report. These regions are key producers and exporters of corn, soybeans and wheat. El Niño conditions are forecast to strengthen into a strong event, increasing the chances of drought and heavy rainfall.