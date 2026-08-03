Water Supply and Treatment; FIFA 2026 Media Takeaway; and Orbital Data Center Momentum

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Daily Update — August 03, 2026
Today is Monday, August 3, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Sustainability
Water infrastructure underpins economic activity and public health, yet it is under increasing strain from rising demand and resource scarcity. Global water demand has increased nearly 1% per year since the 1980s, according to the “UN World Water Development Report 2026.” About half of the world’s population already experiences severe water scarcity for at least part of the year. By 2050, up to one-third of the global population could be exposed to high or extremely high water stress.
Physical climate risks, such as severe droughts and hydrological variability, and rising water demand due to population growth and economic development could widen the gap between supply and consumption. Wastewater infrastructure also needs improvement. Globally, over 80% of sewage is discharged into the environment without adequate treatment, contributing to widespread water pollution and ecosystem degradation.
Technology & Media
The 2026 FIFA World Cup set a new benchmark for global sporting events, with the 2023-2026 revenue cycle totaling $15 billion, exceeding projections of $11 billion. This success was driven by unprecedented viewership and attendance, as well as aggressive monetization. Ultimately, the event showcased a powerful commercial model but highlighted the ongoing challenge of balancing monetization and technology with the global fan experience.
In this episode of the “MediaTalk” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan analysts Michael Johnson, Victor Heng and John Paul O’Sullivan joined host Mike Reynolds to recap the tournament, discussing the factors that worked and those that didn’t.
Data Center
The emergence of a space economy is driving plans for orbital data centers, though significant technical and sustainability challenges remain. The space industry has transformed in the past two decades, with the number of satellites increasing to about 17,000 from 700 at the turn of the century.
"These [low Earth orbit] satellites are only about 100 miles above the ground," John Fletcher, senior analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan, said. "They're flying at 18,000 miles an hour above our heads." This proximity enables significantly better speeds and lower latency compared to legacy geostationary satellites positioned more than 10,000 miles above Earth.