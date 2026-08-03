Water Supply and Treatment; FIFA 2026 Media Takeaway; and Orbital Data Center Momentum

Sustainability

Water infrastructure underpins economic activity and public health, yet it is under increasing strain from rising demand and resource scarcity. Global water demand has increased nearly 1% per year since the 1980s, according to the “UN World Water Development Report 2026.” About half of the world’s population already experiences severe water scarcity for at least part of the year. By 2050, up to one-third of the global population could be exposed to high or extremely high water stress.

Physical climate risks, such as severe droughts and hydrological variability, and rising water demand due to population growth and economic development could widen the gap between supply and consumption. Wastewater infrastructure also needs improvement. Globally, over 80% of sewage is discharged into the environment without adequate treatment, contributing to widespread water pollution and ecosystem degradation.