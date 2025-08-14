Sustainability Professionals’ Uncertainties; Exploring Tokenization; and Air Cargo Capacity Concerns

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — August 14, 2025
Today is Thursday, August 14, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
On the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, many professionals this year have expressed uncertainty about the future of climate action, sustainability and their careers.
While numerous companies have continued pursuing their sustainability strategies and climate targets, there has been a decrease in public discourse and a change in the language used to describe these efforts. In this episode, we ask: How are sustainability professionals weathering the storm?
Digital Assets
In July, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced its entry into the tokenization sector via a strategic collaboration with Centrifuge, a decentralized infrastructure provider. The collaboration marks the first time that S&P Dow Jones Indices has licensed index data for the creation of a digital token, bringing the S&P 500® on a blockchain.
This technology has the potential to create opportunities for investors and institutions, with benefits including operational efficiency, increased access to deeper liquidity and innovation. The tokenized asset market excluding stablecoins is estimated to be worth $25 billion as of July 30, 2025, and is expected to grow to between $1 trillion and $4 trillion by 2030, highlighting the increasing relevance of tokenization in finance.
Global Trade
The transpacific trading environment is testing the ability of cargo airlines to quickly shift capacity between trade corridors in support of rapid changes in Asian export volumes.
Freighter airlines are facing the challenge of rightsizing capacity to match new demand levels after volumes