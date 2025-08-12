Cleantech Infrastructure; Private Equity Entries Slow; and AI’s Impact on Markets

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Ameresco’s senior vice president of engineering, John Plack, joined “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss why the cleantech integrator is turning its attention to geothermal and how it works with universities, hospitals and large-scale military housing to establish and expand the emerging technology.

Ameresco designs, builds, owns, operates and maintains energy infrastructure to help its customers reduce costs, enhance resilience and decarbonize operations.