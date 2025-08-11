Sustainability in Ukrainian Companies; July VC Rounds Down; and US Tariffs Hit Global Commodities

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon explored how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted some Ukrainian businesses to lean into sustainability by protecting workers and addressing mental health challenges.

Tetiana Sakharuk, executive director of UN Global Compact Ukraine, explained how the sustainability landscape is changing in Ukraine. Sakharuk also shared how the organization’s network is helping companies integrate sustainability into their operations through training and accelerator programs, connections with international investors and grant opportunities, and an online platform to support employees needing psychological help amid the war.

Learn about S&P Global Sustainable1’s Energy Transition services.