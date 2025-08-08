Europe’s Power Price Zones; AI in Private Credit; and US Aluminum Imports Drop Amid Tariffs

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this week's episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Eklavya Gupte discussed with S&P Global Commodity Insights energy reporters Camilla Naschert and Alex Blackburne the ongoing debate over how price zones are divided in Europe's power markets.

In markets with only one price zone, such as Germany and Britain, widening geographic distances between demand centers and new renewables development are raising questions around grid bottlenecks, redispatch costs and incentives for new renewables.