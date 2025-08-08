Europe’s Power Price Zones; AI in Private Credit; and US Aluminum Imports Drop Amid Tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — August 08, 2025
Today is Friday, August 8, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this week's episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Eklavya Gupte discussed with S&P Global Commodity Insights energy reporters Camilla Naschert and Alex Blackburne the ongoing debate over how price zones are divided in Europe's power markets.
In markets with only one price zone, such as Germany and Britain, widening geographic distances between demand centers and new renewables development are raising questions around grid bottlenecks, redispatch costs and incentives for new renewables.
Artificial Intelligence
The relatively nascent private credit market is more susceptible to data inaccuracies and manual errors due to varying levels of standardization and practices across market participants. These risks, combined with the opacity and illiquidity of the asset class, have led to resource-intensive workflows that are difficult to scale. S&P Global Market Intelligence is using AI to transform these workflows, improving efficiency, accuracy and turnaround times.
Global Trade
US imports of unwrought aluminum fell 25.6% year over year in June to 285,000 metric tons from 383,100 metric tons, according to data from the S&P Global Market Intelligence Global Trade Analytics Suite.
US President Donald Trump implemented 50% tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports on June 4, leading to warnings from the US and Canadian aluminum sectors that the move would reduce US access to critical Canadian aluminum supply.