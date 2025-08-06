Hydrogen Uncertainties in Australia; Private Investments in Insurance; and Tariffs on Vietnamese Cement

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) substantially scaled back its renewable hydrogen development outlook, citing mounting commercial uncertainties and reduced investor confidence, according to the organization’s “2025 Inputs, Assumptions and Scenarios Report.”

The report outlined varying trajectories for renewable hydrogen development across three transition scenarios, with domestic hydrogen consumption reaching just 9 TWh in the Slower Growth scenario by 2040. Under the Step Change scenario — reflecting current government policy commitments — domestic hydrogen consumption is projected to reach 15 TWh by 2040. Under the Accelerated Transition scenario — the most aggressive decarbonization pathway — consumption could reach 33 TWh by 2040.