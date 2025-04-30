Trade Flow Adjustments; China’s Climate Targets; and Infrastructure and the Energy Transition

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In a virtual meeting with global leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the country will submit its 2035 nationally determined contributions at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference, emphasizing the importance of these targets in the context of international climate agreements. This will mark the first time China presents a comprehensive set of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that encompass greenhouse gas emissions across all economic activities. The 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) will take place Nov. 10–21 in Belém, Brazil.

Because China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases and a leading manufacturer of clean technology products, global stakeholders will closely assess the country’s targets to determine if they are sufficiently ambitious. The UN initially set a February deadline for these contributions, but delays from China and other nations resulted in a postponement to September. This extension highlights the ongoing challenges that countries face in meeting their climate commitments and the critical role that China plays in global climate efforts.