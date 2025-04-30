Trade Flow Adjustments; China’s Climate Targets; and Infrastructure and the Energy Transition

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — April 30, 2025
Today is Wednesday, April 30, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
Shippers are navigating a potentially transformative period in trade flows, influenced by tariffs and anticipated inflationary pressures, according to René Kofod-Olsen, CEO of ship management company V. Group. Kofod-Olsen noted that while there is a growing push to relocate industries in their home markets, this transition may take time. Meanwhile, inflation could lead to goods ending up in new markets, resulting in evolving trade patterns. The CEO said that from a shipping perspective, cargo movement remains essential and that consumers will bear the cost of these changes.
The ongoing tariff conflict between the US and its trade partners poses risks to supply chains and could dampen overall demand as economic conditions worsen. Analysts highlighted that container shipping and dry bulk sectors are particularly vulnerable due to their reliance on trade in consumer goods and agricultural products between the US and China.
Explore S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Supply Chain Console to get comprehensive supply chain intelligence.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In a virtual meeting with global leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the country will submit its 2035 nationally determined contributions at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference, emphasizing the importance of these targets in the context of international climate agreements. This will mark the first time China presents a comprehensive set of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that encompass greenhouse gas emissions across all economic activities. The 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) will take place Nov. 10–21 in Belém, Brazil.
Because China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases and a leading manufacturer of clean technology products, global stakeholders will closely assess the country’s targets to determine if they are sufficiently ambitious. The UN initially set a February deadline for these contributions, but delays from China and other nations resulted in a postponement to September. This extension highlights the ongoing challenges that countries face in meeting their climate commitments and the critical role that China plays in global climate efforts.
Private Markets
Pooja Goyal, partner and chief investment officer of Carlyle’s infrastructure group, joined the “Private Markets 360” podcast to share her extensive experience in infrastructure investing and the energy transition. Goyal discussed Copia Power, a company built and developed by Carlyle, and the firm’s work on the New Terminal One project at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Goyal also explored the rapid growth of digital infrastructure while reflecting on her professional journey from investment banking to leading Carlyle's infrastructure efforts.