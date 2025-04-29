Indexes for Energy Transition; AI Neoclouds; and OPEC+ Outputs Amid Tariffs

Energy Transition & Sustainability

As the world shifts toward more innovative and efficient energy sources, indexes are playing an important role by providing diverse metrics that capture various aspects of the energy transition. This is especially relevant in the real estate sector, which is responsible for a significant share of global energy consumption.

The Dow Jones Global Select ESG Tilted Real Estate Securities Index, launched in 2021, is a prime example of how indexes can facilitate the energy transition. The index measures the performance of publicly traded real estate securities that comply with specific sustainability criteria. It also aims to enhance its total GRESB score compared to its benchmark, the Dow Jones Global Select RESI, by favoring companies with higher GRESB scores and minimizing exposure to those with lower or no scores, thereby promoting a more sustainable approach within the real estate market.