Indexes for Energy Transition; AI Neoclouds; and OPEC+ Outputs Amid Tariffs

Daily Update — April 29, 2025
Today is Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
As the world shifts toward more innovative and efficient energy sources, indexes are playing an important role by providing diverse metrics that capture various aspects of the energy transition. This is especially relevant in the real estate sector, which is responsible for a significant share of global energy consumption.
The Dow Jones Global Select ESG Tilted Real Estate Securities Index, launched in 2021, is a prime example of how indexes can facilitate the energy transition. The index measures the performance of publicly traded real estate securities that comply with specific sustainability criteria. It also aims to enhance its total GRESB score compared to its benchmark, the Dow Jones Global Select RESI, by favoring companies with higher GRESB scores and minimizing exposure to those with lower or no scores, thereby promoting a more sustainable approach within the real estate market.
Artificial Intelligence
In the latest episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, host Mike Reynolds and S&P Global Market Intelligence senior reporter Iuri Struta delve into the burgeoning world of AI neoclouds, a new type of cloud service provider that developed from the remnants of the crypto mining industry. Neoclouds rent out graphics processing unit capacity to support AI workloads. This pivot has attracted significant investment, with over $10 billion allocated to the sector in 2024.
CoreWeave, which operates in the neocloud sector, has shown significant growth potential. The company established a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, highlighting the intricate relationship between chipmakers and neocloud providers. However, challenges remain, including potential tariff impacts, a limited customer base and the need to avoid commoditization of the business.
Global Trade
The sweeping tariffs announced by the US in early April, China's retaliatory levies on US imports and OPEC+'s decision to significantly increase output in May have driven Platts Dated Brent to its lowest price since April 2021. As one of the largest oil-importing regions, Asia is poised to face substantial implications from these developments.
In this episode of the “Platts Oil Markets” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Asia energy editor Sambit Mohanty, head of Asia content Calvin Lee and executive director Premasish Das discuss the key themes that are likely to keep Asian oil markets on edge.